Vivoli il Gelato at Disney Springs Offering New Carver’s Peanut Butter Explosion Milkshake

Vivoli il Gelato at Disney Springs is now offering a brand new milkshake that is perfect for peanut butter lovers.
What’s Happening:
- Vivoli il Gelato’s new Carver's Peanut Butter Explosion shake features peanut butter gelato, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and a chocolate peanut butter cake.
- Disney Springs announced this delicious treat through their Twitter:
NEW! Perfect for sharing and available now at Vivoli il Gelato, Carver's Peanut Butter Explosion features peanut butter gelato, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and a chocolate peanut butter cake. 🥜 pic.twitter.com/f75zhglWwn
— Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) January 4, 2022
