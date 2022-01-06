Walt Disney Company Executives To Webcast First Quarter 2022 Fiscal Results

The Walt Disney Company will be holding an earnings call soon, discussing their first quarter fiscal results for 2022 on Wednesday, February 9th.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company is set to discuss their fiscal first quarter 2022 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022.
- These results will be released after the close of regular trading on February 9th, 2022.
- Those wishing to listen to the webcast can visit www.disney.com/investors. After the earnings call, the webcast presentation will be archived.
- LaughingPlace.com will also be hosting a live blog sharing key points from the meeting as it’s happening.
