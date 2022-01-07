20th Television’s Head of Drama Development Michelle Mendelovitz Leaves Roll at Studio

According to Variety, Michelle Mendelovitz, 20th Television’s head of drama development, is stepping down from her role at the studio.
What’s Happening:
- Mendelovitz first joined 20th Television a little less than two years ago, coming to the studio from Apple’s streaming division.
- She will remain in her current role until the end of January.
- No new head of drama development has yet been named.
- During her time with 20th, Mendelovitz oversaw greenlights for series such as Hulu’s Washington Black starring Sterling K. Brown and the Mike Tyson biographical series Tyson, as well as the Spiderwick Chronicles series for Disney+.
- She also helped secure overall deals with creators like Lana Cho, Jac Schaffer, and Linda Yvette Chavez.
- Mendelovitz was also involved in bringing Ron Moore to the Disney fold. Moore has already set up multiple high-profile series at Disney, including a Swiss Family Robinson series with Jon Chu and the Society of Explorers and Adventurers series for Disney+, as well as A Court of Thorns and Roses at Hulu, which Moore is co-writing with Sarah J. Maas.