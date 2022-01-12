Five Actors Added to the Cast of Upcoming Disney+ “National Treasure” Series

Lyndon Smith (Parenthood), Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors), Jake Austin Walker (12 Mighty Orphans), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill) and Jordan Rodrigues (Light as a Feather) have all been cast as series regulars in the new National Treasure series for Disney+.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline National Treasure series opposite previously announced star Lisette Alexis

series opposite This TV extension to the popular National Treasure film franchise will feature Alexis as Jess, a brilliant and resourceful Latina woman with a natural talent for solving puzzles. Jess will uncover her own storied history, along with the truth about her parents and her connection to a long-lost Pan-American treasure.

film franchise will feature Alexis as Jess, a brilliant and resourceful Latina woman with a natural talent for solving puzzles. Jess will uncover her own storied history, along with the truth about her parents and her connection to a long-lost Pan-American treasure. Smith will play FBI Agent Ross. Ross was top of her class at Quantico and was given a top assignment in D.C. But after she made a near career-ending mistake, she was reassigned to the Baton Rouge field office. When Jess and Tasha (Reed) show up at her office asking for help, it’s Ross’ chance to prove herself by uncovering the truth about Jess and her mysterious connection to the treasure.

Reed’s Tasha met Jess in high school, and they’ve been each other’s ride-or-die ever since. Tasha is fiercely independent, a social media personality and a tech genius, who uses her platform to fight for privacy and rally against big corporations. But when she joins the treasure hunt, she’s forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend.

Rodrigues is Ethan. Golden boy Ethan and Jess have been best friends since her mother Manuela tutored them as children, and Ethan’s loved Jess since the day they met. A Type-A rule-follower, Ethan will have to learn to relax his grip if he wants to be helpful on the hunt.

Cipriano portrays Oren, a lovable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories, sneakers and business. He’ll spend the season attempting to win back Tasha’s affections and slowly learn that real love requires personal sacrifice.

Walker is Liam, a swoon-worthy, struggling musician with a permanent chip on his shoulder who comes from a long line of treasure hunters. When his estranged grandfather passes away and Jess shows up talking about a lost treasure connected to his family, Liam finds himself magnetically drawn to Jess and the promise of fulfilling his late father’s treasure-hunting dreams.

The show’s pilot episode is written by Marianne and Cormac Wibberly, directed by Mira Nair, and executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Jon Turteltaub.