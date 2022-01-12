Max McGee Joins ESPN as “SportsCenter” Anchor

Max McGee has joined ESPN as an anchor for the network’s signature news and information program SportsCenter.

McGee will begin his new duties as a SportsCenter anchor on January 31, 2022.

anchor on January 31, 2022. McGee comes to ESPN from WJZ-TV, the CBS affiliate in Baltimore, Maryland, where he was a news and sports anchor for the past three years. McGee covered Baltimore’s professional sports teams, University of Maryland sports and breaking news.

Prior to moving to Baltimore, McGee was a sports and news anchor at WMBF-TV, the NBC affiliate in Myrtle Beach and Florence, South Carolina. He began his television career as a reporter and producer at KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where he shared an Associated Press Award for best sportscast.

Max McGee shared his excitement for joining the SportsCenter team with the following statement: “I’m so fired up to be with the best in the business,” “Every stop in my career has helped prepare me for this, so I’m eager to get started.”

