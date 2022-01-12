Max McGee Joins ESPN as “SportsCenter” Anchor

Max McGee has joined ESPN as an anchor for the network’s signature news and information program SportsCenter.
What’s Happening:
- McGee will begin his new duties as a SportsCenter anchor on January 31, 2022.
- McGee comes to ESPN from WJZ-TV, the CBS affiliate in Baltimore, Maryland, where he was a news and sports anchor for the past three years. McGee covered Baltimore’s professional sports teams, University of Maryland sports and breaking news.
- Prior to moving to Baltimore, McGee was a sports and news anchor at WMBF-TV, the NBC affiliate in Myrtle Beach and Florence, South Carolina. He began his television career as a reporter and producer at KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where he shared an Associated Press Award for best sportscast.
- Max McGee shared his excitement for joining the SportsCenter team with the following statement:
- “I’m so fired up to be with the best in the business,”
- “Every stop in my career has helped prepare me for this, so I’m eager to get started.”
