Visa Card Holders Will Receive Special Benefits at the 2022 D23 Expo

As part of this morning’s slurry of announcements from the D23 Expo, it was revealed that Visa card holders will receive special benefits at the event this year.

What’s Happening:

Presenting Sponsor Visa will be the “Official Way to Pay at D23 Expo,” and Visa cardholders will have access to additional benefits and one-of-a-kind Disney experiences.

D23 Members who are also Visa cardholders, and who pay with their Visa, will have pre-sale access to a limited number of one-day and three-day tickets for 24 hours beginning January 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. PT, while supplies last.

More D23 Expo News:

The D23 Expo takes place September 9th – 11th this year at the Anaheim Convention Center Anaheim, California.

