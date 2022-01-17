Disney’s “Encanto” Soundtrack Now Available for Pre-Order on Walmart and Target-Exclusive Vinyls

Disney fans have fallen in love with the soundtrack of the recent Disney animated film Encanto. Now, they can bring it home in the form of two exclusive vinyls from Walmart and Target.
- The Walmart-exclusive Encanto vinyl features the art seen above.
- The vinyl is available for pre-order now and will ship on April 22nd.
- You can order your vinyl now for $22.98.
- The Target-exclusive Encanto vinyl features the art seen above and the green design seen below.
- The vinyl is available for pre-order now and will ship on April 15th.
- You can order your vinyl now for $17.99.
More on Encanto:
- The soundtrack to the latest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Encanto, has reached the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart (dated January 15th).
- The album’s two most popular songs of the week are “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure.” “Bruno” and “Surface” both debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Jan. 8th and should jump up the list dated Jan. 15th.
- Encanto, with all the music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, debuted in theaters on November 19th, leading up to a Disney+ debut on Christmas Eve.
- In celebration of the film’s release on Disney+, DCappella, Disney’s very own acapella group, have released their version of “Surface Pressure.”
- A new featurette released features Lin-Manuel Miranda—who wrote eight original songs for the film—teaming up with the voice of Mirabel, Stephanie Beatriz, to share insights about several of the film’s songs, including “Dos Oruguitas”—a Critics’ Choice Awards nominee for best original song.
- Walt Disney Animation Studios 60th animated feature is set to arrive on the shelves of your own home in February, when the 4K Ultra HD, Blu Ray, and DVD debut on the 8th.