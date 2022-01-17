Disney’s “Encanto” Soundtrack Now Available for Pre-Order on Walmart and Target-Exclusive Vinyls

Disney fans have fallen in love with the soundtrack of the recent Disney animated film Encanto. Now, they can bring it home in the form of two exclusive vinyls from Walmart and Target.

The Walmart-exclusive Encanto vinyl features the art seen above.

The vinyl is available for pre-order now and will ship on April 22nd.

The Target-exclusive Encanto vinyl features the art seen above and the green design seen below.

The vinyl is available for pre-order now and will ship on April 15th.

