The 39th Annual PaleyFest to Feature Screening and Q&A with Cast and Crew of “black-ish”

The 39th Annual PaleyFest LA announced its full lineup, which will include special screenings and a Q&A with the cast and creative teams of black-ish.
What’s Happening:
- The Paley Center for Media's annual television festival is pulling out all the stops this April when it returns in person for the first time in three years.
- The black-ish panel will feature: Anthony Anderson, executive producer and "Andre 'Dre' Anderson," Courtney Lilly, showrunner and executive producer, Tracee Ellis Ross, producer and "Rainbow Johnson," Marcus Scribner, "Andre Johnson Jr.," Miles Brown, "Jack Johnson," Marsai Martin, "Diane Johnson," Jenifer Lewis, "Ruby."
Advance tickets on sale January 20th to Paley Supporting, Family, and Individual Members and January 21st to the general public.
