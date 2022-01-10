ABC Orders Four Additional Episodes for Current Season of “The Goldbergs”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC has ordered four additional episodes of The Goldbergs, bringing its season nine total to a full 22 episodes.

The news was announced by the show’s star, Wendi McLendon-Covey, apparently has nothing to do with the previously announced departure of fellow original star Jeff Garlin.

Garlin, who has played father of the family Murray Goldberg on the show since its start, was fired in December

It remains unclear how the comedy, inspired by the childhood of its creator, Adam F. Goldberg, will write out Murray. The additional episodes were not added to address Garlin’s departure.

The additional episodes were added to help ABC fill out its schedule along with additional episodes of The Wonder Years and Home Economics . Both those shows will also feature 22-episode seasons.

A decision on the future of The Goldbergs beyond its current season has not yet been determined. Sources to The Hollywood Reporter noted that Garlin was not expected to return for a potential 10th season of The Goldbergs should ABC opt to renew the show for the 2022-23 broadcast cycle.

