Judgment Day Approaches in Marvel Comics’ “Eternals #10 and #11”

Captain America demands answers from the Eternals as Judgment Day approaches in Eternals #10 and Eternals #11.
What’s Happening:
- The Avengers are done with secrets and demand the Eternals explain themselves! But the Eternals have other plans, as Ajak has made contact with her Celestial god! But will she receive the answers she’s been searching for?
- Over the last year, writer Kieron Gillen and artist Esad Ribić have revolutionized the Eternals mythology in their acclaimed run on Eternals.
- Long-hidden truths about the nature of these god-like beings have been revealed, forever changing their role in the Marvel Universe, and this year, the Eternals will have brand-new enemies to contend with—The Avengers!
- Don’t miss the lead-in to the biggest Marvel Comics storyline of 2022 when Eternals #10 hits stands on March 9 and Eternals #11 hits stands on April 13.
More Marvel News:
- Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke join together to watch the trailer of the new Marvel series, Moon Knight, which stars the two actors.
- Marvel shared the first trailer and poster for their upcoming Disney+ original series Moon Knight during the NFL Playoff coverage on ABC and ESPN.
- This year marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man and Marvel Comics is proud to celebrate its most iconic hero with a new volume of “Amazing Spider-Man” brought to life by two acclaimed comic book talents. Some more of the most talented artists in comics created a slate of variant covers to celebrate the new era.