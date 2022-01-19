Wallet Wednesday: Disney Loungefly Wallets and Cardholders Available Now

by | Jan 19, 2022 2:34 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

This week on Barely Necessities we talked about the Loungefly Wicket cosplay wallet that just landed on Entertainment Earth and it got us thinking: what other fun wallet and cardholder styles are available now? So being the Disney merchandise fans that we are, we headed to Entertainment Earth and BoxLunch to see what’s in store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • As much as we love all of the Loungefly mini backpacks and crossbody bags that debut on practically a daily basis, there are more styles to choose from than we have places to wear them!
  • Of course the same can be said about the enormous assortment of wallets that the company releases too, but  these cute accessories aren’t nearly as expensive and they take up much less room, meaning we have more money and space to grow our collection.
  • As you gear up for spring, your next Disney vacation, or just need to treat yourself, we’ve found these Disney-inspired designs to be simply irresistible. Best of all, they’re in stock so you won’t have to wait months for your order to arrive!  
  • All these wallet and cardholder styles are available for now on Entertainment Earth or BoxLunch. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Entertainment Earth

Winnie the Pooh 95th Anniversary Celebration Parade Zip-Around Wallet

Disney Villains Lady Tremaine, Anastasia, and Drizella Zip-Around Wallet

Beauty and the Beast Princess Castle Series Zip-Around Wallet

Edward Scissorhands Topiary Zip-Around Wallet

Disney Snowman Mickey and Minnie Mouse Snow Globe Zip-Around Wallet

Snow White Castle Series Zip-Around Wallet

BoxLunch

Loungefly Disney Hocus Pocus Chibi Characters Small Wallet – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Disney Beauty and the Beast Ballroom Dance Lace Small Wallet – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Marvel WandaVision Classic Costumes Cardholder – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Disney Pocahontas Colors of the Wind Coin Purse – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Disney Peter Pan Tinkerbell Floral Cardholder

Loungefly Disney Winnie the Pooh Eeyore Peeking Cardholder – BoxLunch Exclusive

Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show:

Each week here at Laughing Place, the Rebekahs chat about all of the latest Disney merchandise releases, park arrivals, collections that are coming soon, and our Sensational Seven selections! Follow along with the show or check out our weekly Round Up to see what stories and products we discussed.

 
 
