“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for January 18th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 60 – January 18, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we start with National Polka Dot day fashions, new A Goofy Movie gear, a Walt Disney World game, and Festival of the Arts Collections. Next we look at jewelry from RockLove and BaubleBar that will make your Valentine smile, and a new Entertainment Earth spotlight showcasing a Loungefly wallet. Marvel gives us an exclusive WandaVision Pop! and for Star Wars we have week 3 of Bonus Bounties and four The Mandalorian Valentine’s Day Pop! figures.

Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Prepare for National Polka Dot Day with These Fabulous Minnie Mouse Fashions and Accessories

January 22nd is National Polka Dot Day and this year, you can join Minnie Mouse in “Rocking The Dots” with some seriously adorable fashions and accessories!

Rock 'Em Socks Introduces Latest Disney Collection Themed to "A Goofy Movie"

Rock ‘Em Socks is getting in on the Goofy Movie fun with a new collection of footwear that will give your wardrobe a kick! Nine, that’s right, nine patterns celebrating the animated film recently debuted online and make a great addition to any Disney collection.

Powerline, Roxanne, More Disney Favorites Featured on Streetwear Style T-Shirts from shopDisney

Disney fans hoping to incorporate 90s fashion into their mix of casual clothes will love the newest shirts on shopDisney that combine the stylings of artistic streetwear with generous use of neon coloring.

Vintage 1972 "A Visit to Walt Disney World" Game Reproduction Now Available at the Magic Kingdom

Make ''A Visit to Walt Disney World'' right in your own home with this nostalgic reproduction of the '70s Milton Bradley board game favorite. Be the first to visit all the places in Magic Kingdom park for a game that's a world of fun!

Photos: EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2022 Merchandise

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is back and of course, the festival comes along with some fun new merchandise exclusive to the event!

RockLove Celebrates the Eternal Love of Jack and Sally with New Thistle Collection

This Valentine’s Day, celebrate the eternal love of Jack Skellington and Sally with a new three-piece jewelry collection from RockLove.

How Sweet It Is! Disney x BaubleBar Jewelry and Accessories for Your Disney Valentine

Disney fans hoping to express their love and deep appreciation for a special friend or significant other this Valentine’s Day will love the assortment of jewelry and accessories from BaubleBar.

Entertainment Earth Spotlight: Yub Nub! We Love the Wicket Cosplay Wallet by Loungefly

Well we’ve almost reached the end of our Entertainment Earth Spotlight and today we’re taking a look at Loungefly! Our fifth item to showcase is a cosplay wallet featuring the adorable Ewok Wicket, from Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi.

Exclusive Scarlet Witch Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop! Now Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

It’s been a year since the debut of the Disney+ series WandaVision and fans are still clamoring for more merchandise! Funko has heard their cries and has introduced a magical Scarlet Witch Pop! figure.

Bonus Bounties Week 3 Round Up – "The Book of Boba Fett" Chapter 3

This week Gentle Giant debuts a collectible statue of Boba on his throne; Topps introduces new cards; Fifth Sun has more fashions, and Rock ‘Em Socks showcases their latest pair.

Make Your Star Wars Collection Even Sweeter with New Valentine's Day Funko Pop!

Love is in the air and if you love collecting Star Wars Funko Pop! you’re in for a treat! Four new Pop! figures inspired by The Mandalorian are now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

Add to Your Shopping List

Kate Bishop Special Edition Doll Coming to shopDisney on January 31st

Ever since she made her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut, fans have been going crazy for the young archer known as Kate Bishop. Even Disney is excited about this hero and has teased a new special edition doll.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Train Set by Lionel Coming to shopDisney January 31st

The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration keeps chugging along and this year, fans can add a special edition train to their collection. Coming soon to shopDisney is this new set that hails from expert model train maker Lionel.

Limited Edition Mickey and Minnie Doll Set Coming to shopDisney January 21st

Valentine’s Day’s is right around the corner and what better way to commemorate the occasion than with new Disney collectibles? Keeping with the style of last year’s sweetheart dolls, shopDisney has previewed a new Mickey and Minnie Mouse limited edition set.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Rebel Fleet Trooper Series Now Available on shopDisney

Is there anything better than new versions of vintage Star Wars collectibles (well other than the original vintage toys)? We didn’t think so! And lucky for fans, a Hasbro Pulse collection featuring four Rebel Troopers is coming soon to shopDisney.

Style Your Day with Disney Princess Seatbelt Belts and Pet Collars from Buckle-Down

Bring the Ultimate Princess Celebration to your wardrobe with stylish Disney Princess belts and pet collars from Buckle-Down.

"The Little Mermaid" Ariel with Eric Statue Funko Pop! Coming Soon to BoxLunch

Well folks, Funko has done it again. They’ve teased a new exclusive The Little Mermaid Pop! figure is coming soon to BoxLunch and we’re already setting aside our cash for the moment it goes on sale.

Tiana Disney Designer Collection Doll Will Debut on shopDisney February 1st

The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis and the next doll featured is Tiana.

