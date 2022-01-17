“The Little Mermaid” Ariel with Eric Statue Funko Pop! Coming Soon to BoxLunch

Well folks, Funko has done it again. They’ve teased a new exclusive The Little Mermaid Pop! figure is coming soon to BoxLunch and we’re already setting aside our cash for the moment it goes on sale.

What’s Happening:

Princess Ariel is the latest Disney Princess to have a new Funko Pop! created in her honor and this time, the figure is themed to her life under the sea.

As part of Disney's ongoing Ultimate Princess Celebration

The Pop! features a sand base for the statue surrounded by translucent swirls of water that support Ariel. True to its movie depiction, the Eric statue has him holding a sword, and resting his right foot on an emblem of the letter “E.”

Pricing has not been announced, but Funko did tweet and post on Instagram BoxLunch

Capture this classic moment from Disney’s The Little Mermaid exclusively at BoxLunch! Item will be available to order soon! #Funko #FunkoPop #Disney @BoxLunchGifts pic.twitter.com/9XMx0Qclap — Funko (@OriginalFunko) January 13, 2022

Check back for updates and a link to the Pop! figure.

