Tiana Disney Designer Collection Doll Will Debut on shopDisney February 1st

The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis and the next doll featured is Tiana.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Designer Collection is proud to introduce the Ultimate Princess Celebration, a limited-edition series of dolls carefully crafted by artists across The Walt Disney Company.
- Tiana is the fifth doll to be featured in the collection.
- Edition size has not been announced, however previous releases have ranged from 9,700-10,000.
- The Disney Designer Collection Tiana Doll retails for $129.99 and will be available on shopDisney starting February 1st at 7am PT; the companion pin will be available after the doll’s release.
- Check back soon for a link to these individual items.
Disney Designer Collection:
- This incredible series of dolls will reimagine the iconic looks of 15 Disney Princesses into beautiful high fashion styles that are as unique and special as the ladies themselves.
- Upcoming Disney Princesses in the series include:
- Aurora (Sleeping Beauty)
- Merida (Brave)
- Moana (Moana)
- Rapunzel (Tangled)
- And more!
Previous releases featured:
- Jasmine (Aladdin)
- Pocahontas (Pocahontas)
- Ariel (The Little Mermaid)
- Mulan (Mulan)