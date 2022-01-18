Tiana Disney Designer Collection Doll Will Debut on shopDisney February 1st

The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis and the next doll featured is Tiana.

The Disney Designer Collection

Tiana is the fifth doll to be featured in the collection.

Edition size has not been announced, however previous releases have ranged from 9,700-10,000.

The Disney Designer Collection Tiana Doll retails for $129.99 and will be available on shopDisney starting February 1st at 7am PT; the companion pin will be available after the doll’s release.

Upcoming Disney Princesses in the series include: Aurora ( Sleeping Beauty ) Merida ( Brave ) Moana ( Moana ) Rapunzel ( Tangled ) And more!



Previous releases featured: