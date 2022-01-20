ABC Audio Launches GMA Channel on Apple Podcasts and Announces New Shows

by | Jan 20, 2022 11:38 AM Pacific Time

ABC Audio is expanding its offerings to listeners with the launch of the GMA Channel on Apple Podcasts, a new season of Life Out Loud and the upcoming debut of entertainment podcast Close Up.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC Audio has launched its new GMA channel on Apple Podcasts and announced three new podcast projects:  
  • The new GMA Channel will serve as the home for these podcasts along with all of ABC Audio’s lifestyle, culture and entertainment on-demand audio content. In addition to Apple Podcasts, guests can find their favorite ABC Audio programing on all major podcast platforms.

Good Morning America Podcast:  

  • The Good Morning America podcast is now live providing listeners with daily podcast episodes of the first and second hours of Good Morning America so they can stay up to date on the latest news, entertainment and Deals & Steals.  

Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson – Season 2:

  • In season two, LZ Granderson explores timely topics that impact the LGBTQ+ community, ranging from queer friendships, body positivity, non-monogamy, religion, parenting and on-screen representation.
  • Granderson speaks with celebrity guests who help the community celebrate and cope, including:
    • Ariana DeBose
    • Jody Watley, Stephanie Mills and DJ Tracy Young
    • TikTok sensation The Old Gays
    • Dan Savage, Rob Bell and Chasten Buttigieg
    • Daniel Franzese
    • Shaun T
    • Ts Madison
  • Beyond chatting with celebrity guests, Granderson speaks with experts who break down the latest research and information regarding these issues.    
  • New episodes will be available on Thursdays  

Close Up – Premieres February 9th:

  • Close Up is ABC’s new entertainment podcast and is hosted by journalist Kelley Carter. This program will feature interviews with Hollywood’s biggest stars who will discuss their careers and craft. Among the celebrities featured this year are:
    • Steven Spielberg
    • Aaron Sorkin
    • Rachel Zegler
    • Peter Dinklage
    • Michael B. Jordan
    • Corey Hawkins
    • Aunjanue Ellis
  • Beyond special guests, Carter will dissect the latest entertainment news with fellow industry experts.
  • Close Up debuts on Wednesday, February 9th—the day after the 2022 Oscar nominations.
  • New episodes will be available each Wednesday.

Where to Listen:   

  • Good Morning America, Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson and Close Up will all be available for free on major listening platforms, including:
    • Apple Podcasts
    • Spotify
    • Amazon Music
    • Google Podcasts
    • iHeartRadio
    • Stitcher
    • TuneIn
    • Audacy
    • ABC News app

