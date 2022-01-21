Breakfast Returns to Hollywood Scoops in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Hollywood Scoops at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is once again open for breakfast and serving up Mickey waffles!

What’s Happening:

While we’re not sure how long breakfast has been away from the location, Hollywood Scoops is back open for breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and has a limited food menu of only mickey waffles!

The Mickey Waffle Platter includes: Mickey-shaped Waffles served with Fresh Blueberries, Whipped Cream, and Syrup all for $9.49.

Hollywood Scoops also has a selection of drinks and alcoholic beverages such as a Mimosa and a Cutwater Bloody Mary available during their breakfast hours.

