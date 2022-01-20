New Strollers Featuring Mickey and Minnie Design Arrive at Walt Disney World

Guests renting strollers at Walt Disney World may notice a new look as carriages featuring Mickey and Minnie have arrived at the resort.
What’s Happening:
- As announced by planDisney Twitter account, new strollers are now available for rental at all four Walt Disney World theme parks as well as at Disney Springs.
- The new design features a red seat, yellow wheels, and of course Mickey and Minnie.
- If the strollers look familiar, it’s likely because this design was introduced at the Disneyland Resort last summer.
- Currently, Single Stroller rentals at Walt Disney World come at a cost of $15 for a daily rental or $13 per day for multi-day pre-paid reservations.
