New Strollers Featuring Mickey and Minnie Design Arrive at Walt Disney World

Guests renting strollers at Walt Disney World may notice a new look as carriages featuring Mickey and Minnie have arrived at the resort.

What’s Happening:

As announced by planDisney Twitter account Disney Springs

The new design features a red seat, yellow wheels, and of course Mickey and Minnie.

If the strollers look familiar, it’s likely because this design was introduced at the Disneyland Resort

Currently, Single Stroller rentals at Walt Disney World come at a cost of $15 for a daily rental or $13 per day for multi-day pre-paid reservations.

