Walt Disney Imagineering Shares Construction Update on Disney Wish

We are getting closer and closer to the maiden voyage of the Disney Wish and progress on the new Disney Cruise Line ship continues. The official Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram account shared a construction update on the new ship.

The Walt Disney Imagineering Germany team recently oversaw the installation of azipods on the Disney Wish.

The azipods house the propellers underneath the ship.

The official Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram account shared a video of the installation process of these components. Check out the video here

Walt Disney Imagineering promised to also eventually share an update on the installation of the propellers.

Last month, they shared looks from around the rest of the ship

They also shared a look at the ship’s staterooms

You can follow more of our Disney Wish coverage here,