Walt Disney Imagineering Shares Images of a Nearly Complete Disney Wish

Walt Disney Imagineering has shared more images of the final block being installed on the Disney Wish, meaning that most of the construction on the ship is complete as the ship gets ready for her maiden voyage next summer.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering has taken to Instagram Disney Wish, Disney Cruise Line

The last block was installed recently at the Meyer Werft shipyard, and from a construction standpoint, this nearly completes the construction of the ship.

All that remains to be done to the ship is interior outfitting and the installation of prefabricated cabins, as well as system installation and of course, commissioning.

This last block that was installed is home to what will become the premium dining areas the adult pool

If you look closely in the pictures above, you can even make out what will become the Quiet Cove Pool area based on the concept art.

You can also learn more about the adults only experiences aboard the Disney Wish below in a video from the Disney Parks Blog.

Looking even closer at the images shared by Walt Disney Imagineering, you can also notice a ship being built that is neighboring the Disney Wish. While there is no confirmation on what this ship is, Disney Fans have been quick to remind everyone that three ships

You can follow more of our Disney Wish coverage here,