Walt Disney Imagineering President Barbara Bouza Set to Focus on Technology and History As She Takes Division Into the Future

Walt Disney Imagineering President Barbara Bouza is ready to bring the department into the future with more emphasis on technology, wellbeing design, immersion, and even the history of the department, as she told InPark Magazine recently.

What’s Happening:

, Barbara shared her vision for the future of this division of the company, focusing on new ways of storytelling, yet still incorporating the history of Walt Disney Imagineering. Bouza said that she will be working alongside Weis, who will be working intensely with the Archives, adding “I like this concept of marrying what we do with really understanding the rich legacy of Imagineering. I think Bob and I are going to be able to complement each other. I’m very focused on how we’re starting to look at the future, but also, how do we leverage our history?”

In the article, she also comments on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Star Wars story, with Bouza saying, “You can be like me – I may just want to sit and relax – or you could be like my kids, completely immersed…And how we interact with a young child may be different than with an adult. I think you’re going to see many more projects based on how we create these stories that are uniquely Disney, where the guest is drawn to be part of that full experience – everything down to the food, the rooms, the entertainment and the relationship with the characters and with the stories. That’s something that’s getting us all very, very excited.”

When Bouza joined Imagineering in 2019, she met with then-President Bob Weis who showcased all the projects in development at Walt Disney Imagineering, and emphasized within her the importance of Imagineering embracing a different future, with solutions coming from a diverse range of perspectives, telling her “We need to understand what’s going on outside of our castle walls.”

