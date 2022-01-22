Minnie and Friends Fix Up a Park in “Positively Minnie” Polka Dot Day Short

Today is National Polka Dot Day and no one rocks the dots quite like Minnie Mouse. In celebration, Disney share a new short, “Polka Dot Park,” in which Minnie and friends fix up an old park.
- Watch Minnie bring a little flare and a lot of love to her community park in our Polka Dot Day episode of Positively Minnie, reminding us that Rocking the Dots is more than just a fashion choice — it’s about spreading positivity and being your most authentic self!
- Check out the new short below:
- You can join Minnie Mouse in “Rocking The Dots” this year with some seriously adorable fashions and accessories.
- And for those hoping to express their love and deep appreciation for a special friend or significant other this Valentine’s Day, BaubleBar has an assortment of jewelry and accessories. From Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck, to Disney princesses and more, these fun, playful and elegant selections are the perfect way to say I love you!
- And with the Lunar New Year celebration beginning yesterday at Disney California Adventure, fans can pick up a new Minnie plush, as well as lots of other festive new merchandise.