New Character Poster for “The Book of Boba Fett” Features Last Week’s Mod Artist

With the fourth episode of The Book of Boba Fett premiering on Disney+ last week, one more character got their own poster this week: the mod artist.
- The new character appeared in last week’s fourth episode of The Book of Boba Fett.
- The official Star Wars Twitter account shared the new character poster today before the debut of the series’ fourth episode on Disney+ on Wednesday.
- This poster follows the release of three posters from the third episode of the series, which featured Danny Trejo’s Rancor Keeper, Lortha Peel, and the bikers Skad & Drash.
About The Book of Boba Fett:
- The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
- The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.
- Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers.
- The first three episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing Wednesdays.
- You can also check out our recaps of the first three episodes at the links below: