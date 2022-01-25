New Clip from “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Released

Disney+ released a brand new clip from their upcoming reboot of The Proud Family, titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

What’s Happening:

The new clip features Penny Proud walking down the stairs in a pair of platform shoes, falling over, and her protective father, Oscar, “coming to the rescue.”

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will begin streaming February 23rd on Disney+, with weekly episodes premiering on Wednesdays.

All seasons of the original The Proud Family are available to stream on Disney+.