New Clip from “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Released

Disney+ released a brand new clip from their upcoming reboot of The Proud Family, titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.
What’s Happening:
- The new clip features Penny Proud walking down the stairs in a pair of platform shoes, falling over, and her protective father, Oscar, “coming to the rescue.”
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will begin streaming February 23rd on Disney+, with weekly episodes premiering on Wednesdays.
- A full trailer for the series was revealed on January 14th during a Television Critics Association presentation. You can also watch that trailer below:
- All seasons of the original The Proud Family are available to stream on Disney+.