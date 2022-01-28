The Wildly Popular Music of Disney’s “Encanto” Joins Disney Karaoke Series

You already sing along to all the music from Disney’s Encanto, why not give it the full karaoke treatment? The music from the recent film has joined the Disney Karaoke Series so you can now do just that.

You can now stream instrumental versions of all the music from Disney’s Encanto , thanks to the Disney Karaoke Series.

, thanks to the Disney Karaoke Series. Disney Karaoke Series: Encanto is now available to stream on: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music YouTube Music iTunes Deezer Tidal

You can find the music on all of those services here

More on Encanto: