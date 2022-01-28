The Wildly Popular Music of Disney’s “Encanto” Joins Disney Karaoke Series

You already sing along to all the music from Disney’s Encanto, why not give it the full karaoke treatment? The music from the recent film has joined the Disney Karaoke Series so you can now do just that.
- You can now stream instrumental versions of all the music from Disney’s Encanto, thanks to the Disney Karaoke Series.
- Disney Karaoke Series: Encanto is now available to stream on:
- Spotify
- Apple Music
- Amazon Music
- YouTube Music
- iTunes
- Deezer
- Tidal
- You can find the music on all of those services here.
More on Encanto:
- The soundtrack to the latest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Encanto, has reached the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart (dated January 15th).
- The album’s two most popular songs of the week are “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure.” “Bruno” and “Surface” both debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Jan. 8th and should jump up the list dated Jan. 15th.
- Encanto, with all the music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, debuted in theaters on November 19th, leading up to a Disney+ debut on Christmas Eve.
- In celebration of the film’s release on Disney+, DCappella, Disney’s very own acapella group, have released their version of “Surface Pressure.”
- A new featurette released features Lin-Manuel Miranda—who wrote eight original songs for the film—teaming up with the voice of Mirabel, Stephanie Beatriz, to share insights about several of the film’s songs, including “Dos Oruguitas”—a Critics’ Choice Awards nominee for best original song.
- Walt Disney Animation Studios 60th animated feature is set to arrive on the shelves of your own home in February, when the 4K Ultra HD, Blu Ray, and DVD debut on the 8th.