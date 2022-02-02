COMPASS Cast Meet Raya at Disney California Adventure

A few Disneyland Resort cast members belonging to the Business Employee Resource Group COMPASS (Community of Pacific Islanders, Asians, and Allies) were able to experience a special meet and greet with Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon prior to her public debut at Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- Cast members from the Philippines, Taiwan and other Asian countries talk about how much it means to have Asian culture represented through Raya.
- They all note that having an Asian main character represented at a Disney Park was something they didn’t have while growing up, and that it’s wonderful that today’s generation will be able to have that experience.
- You can meet Raya yourself at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, every day from 3:00 PM to park close, through February 13th.
- We were able to check out Raya’s new meet and greet for ourselves on the opening day of the Lunar New Year Festival.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Love was in the air last night at Disneyland, when Sweethearts Nite returned for the first time since 2020 as part of the ongoing Disneyland After Dark after-hours ticketed event series, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
- The day that fans of the “World’s Greatest Sandwich” have been dreading has finally come, as Earl of Sandwich and the other establishments in the former AMC Theatre building in the Downtown Disney District have closed as Disney prepares to demolish the building.
- Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort invite guests to celebrate soulfully with experiences that honor Black History Month and pay tribute to Black heritage and culture through music, food, art and more.