COMPASS Cast Meet Raya at Disney California Adventure

A few Disneyland Resort cast members belonging to the Business Employee Resource Group COMPASS (Community of Pacific Islanders, Asians, and Allies) were able to experience a special meet and greet with Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon prior to her public debut at Disney California Adventure.

Cast members from the Philippines, Taiwan and other Asian countries talk about how much it means to have Asian culture represented through Raya.

They all note that having an Asian main character represented at a Disney Park was something they didn’t have while growing up, and that it’s wonderful that today’s generation will be able to have that experience.

