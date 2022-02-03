“EPIC” Trailer Revealed For Third Season of “Big City Greens” on Disney Channel

The countdown to the third season of Disney branded television’s #1 show, Big City Greens is on, and Disney Channel has released a new promo-turned-EPIC-TRAILER for the event.

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel has debuted their promo for the third season of their hit show, Big City Greens, but it’s not good enough for Cricket, who turns the promo into an EPIC NEW TRAILER for the new season of the show.

Using cliche editing techniques, the trailer promises new fun and adventure in Big City with the characters we all know and love and maybe even a few new additions.