“EPIC” Trailer Revealed For Third Season of “Big City Greens” on Disney Channel

The countdown to the third season of Disney branded television’s #1 show, Big City Greens is on, and Disney Channel has released a new promo-turned-EPIC-TRAILER for the event.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Channel has debuted their promo for the third season of their hit show, Big City Greens, but it’s not good enough for Cricket, who turns the promo into an EPIC NEW TRAILER for the new season of the show.
- Using cliche editing techniques, the trailer promises new fun and adventure in Big City with the characters we all know and love and maybe even a few new additions.
- The third season premiere of Big City Greens is Saturday, Feb. 12 (9:00 a.m. EST/PST), on Disney Channel. The story arc brings a big change for the optimistic mischief-maker Cricket Green, who moved from the country to the big city with his wildly out of place family: hard-working father Bill, sweet-and-sour Gramma Alice and quirky older sister Tilly, who later in season three will participate in a rite of passage event, one that’s uniquely Green style. The first and second seasons are available on Disney+. The Houghton humor and creativity are also on display in two short-form Disney Channel series — Broken Karaoke and Random Rings — each featuring characters from Big City Greens.
- The series is influenced by the Houghton’s childhood in the small rural town of St. Johns, Michigan, with locations and characters inspired by their real-life family members and townsfolk and their experiences upon departing rural farmland for college in big cities. Big City Greens premiered in 2018, and in 2021, the Houghtons entered into an overall deal at Disney Television Animation.
- Big City Greens stars Chris Houghton as Cricket Green, Artemis Pebdani (Scandal) as Gramma Alice, Marieve Herington (How I Met Your Mother) as Tilly Green and Bob Joles (Puss in Boots) as Bill Green.
- The Houghton brothers — Chris and Shane — creators and executive producers of the series, Disney’s #1 show, will join the echelon of format-leaping creative talent as their popular series spins off a movie musical for Disney Channel and Disney+
- Big City Greens also received a fourth season order from Disney Channel, tallying more than 100 episodes for the Daytime Emmy-winning and Annie Award-nominated comedy.