Freeform Orders Asian Coming-Of-Age Pilot “AZNBBGRL”

According to Deadline, Freeform has ordered a new pilot called AZNBBGRL, an hourlong drama from Natalie Chaidez, Dinh Thai, producer Melvin Mar and 20th Television.

Natalie Chaidez and Dinh Thai

What’s Happening:

Set in the vibrant Vietnamese community of Little Saigon in Southern California’s Orange County, AZNBBGRL is a coming-of-age story about three Asian American teenagers driven by a desire to break free from generational expectations and carve out their own place in the world. Together, these three very different women find escape and form a bond deeper than family when they become entangled with a street gang that offers them a way out.

The project is written by Natalie Chaidez ( The Flight Attendant ) and Dinh Thai ( Wu-Tang: An American Saga ) who also executive produce along with Kai Yu Wu ( The Ghost Bride ), and The Detective Agency 's Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan.

) and Dinh Thai ( ) who also executive produce along with Kai Yu Wu ( ), and ’s Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan. Chaidez will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside creator Steve Yockey.

