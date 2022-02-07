Freeform Orders Asian Coming-Of-Age Pilot “AZNBBGRL”

According to Deadline, Freeform has ordered a new pilot called AZNBBGRL, an hourlong drama from Natalie Chaidez, Dinh Thai, producer Melvin Mar and 20th Television.
What’s Happening:
- Set in the vibrant Vietnamese community of Little Saigon in Southern California’s Orange County, AZNBBGRL is a coming-of-age story about three Asian American teenagers driven by a desire to break free from generational expectations and carve out their own place in the world. Together, these three very different women find escape and form a bond deeper than family when they become entangled with a street gang that offers them a way out.
- The project is written by Natalie Chaidez (The Flight Attendant) and Dinh Thai (Wu-Tang: An American Saga) who also executive produce along with Kai Yu Wu (The Ghost Bride), and The Detective Agency’s Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan.
- Chaidez will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside creator Steve Yockey.
