“The Kardashians” Come to Hulu with New Reality Series Premiering April 14th

Have you missed being able to keep up with the Kardashians? Well fear not, for Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie are coming to Hulu with a brand new show on April 14th.

What’s Happening:

Hulu today revealed the premiere date for their new reality show, The Kardashians .

. New episodes of the follow-up to their previous reality show will premiere on Thursdays beginning April 14th.

Featured Kardashian family members in the show include: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.

About The Kardashians:

The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

