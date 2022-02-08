Disney+ Tests Livestream Capabilities for Academy Award Nominations

Disney+ tested their live streaming capabilities this morning for the announcement of the nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards, according to Cnet.

Before this morning, Disney+ had not yet streamed any live events on the platform.

Testing this capability means Disney is possibly opening a new avenue for new TV formats on the streaming service in the future.

Having the ability to live stream events like this Academy Awards nominations announcement or red carpet events for this films, would give Disney+ a competitive advantage over competitors like Netflix.

What they’re saying:

Statement from Disney: "We performed a test for live streaming capabilities on Disney+ in the U.S. with this morning's Academy Award nominations. We are pleased with the results and will continue to test as part of our ongoing and iterative approach to deliver the best user experiences to consumers."

About the Academy Awards:

Early this morning, we woke up to Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan talking about the Academy Awards, and shared the official nominations for the 94th Oscars ceremony, set to take place on March 27th. Check out the complete list here

Some of the Disney films nominated for awards include Cruella , West Side Story , Nightmare Alley , Encanto and more.

and more. Additionally, there are several nominated films currently available to watch on Hulu Summer of Soul, Spencer, Four Good Days and more.