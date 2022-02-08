Photos: Celebrate Soulfully Takes Over Disney Springs

February is Black History Month, and Disney Springs is celebrating with the return of the Celebrate Soulfully event. Special food offerings and art displays are located throughout the shopping district, so let’s check it all out!

This art installation celebrates The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, the new sequel series coming to Disney+ on February 23rd.

Inside the Marvel Super Hero Headquarters, Black Panther merchandise is marked as part of the celebration.

A Soul-themed set of pralines available at The Ganachery.

They’re even advertising the Soul pralines at the World of Disney.

Art created by Black artists available at The Art of Disney have special signs telling you the artist’s story.

A special Tiana-themed petite cake available at Amorette's Patisserie.

Check out our previous post for more information on what you can expect during the Celebrate Soulfully festivities at both Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort.