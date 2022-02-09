Hulu Developing Limited Series Based on Upcoming Novel “The Golden Spoon”

According to Deadline, Hulu is developing The Golden Spoon, a darkly comic murder mystery limited series based on the upcoming novel by Jessica Olien, from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna and ABC Signature.

What’s Happening:

Written by Brosh McKenna, The Golden Spoon is set in the idyllic world of TV baking competitions. It tells the story behind the scenes of everyone’s favorite comfort show — a story of feuding hosts, sabotaged recipes, and the hapless contestants who must solve the crime before it’s too late.

is set in the idyllic world of TV baking competitions. It tells the story behind the scenes of everyone’s favorite comfort show — a story of feuding hosts, sabotaged recipes, and the hapless contestants who must solve the crime before it’s too late. Brosh McKenna serves as showrunner and will executive produce the series through Lean Machine, where Heather Morris co-executive produces. ABC Signature is the studio.

Brosh McKenna is currently directing her first feature film, Your Place or Mine , starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher for Netflix, along with developing other projects under her Lean Machine banner at ABC Signature.

, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher for Netflix, along with developing other projects under her Lean Machine banner at ABC Signature. She is known for her 2006 feature adaptation of the popular novel The Devil Wears Prada , starring Meryl Streep, and for co-creating Crazy Ex-Girlfriend with star Rachel Bloom.

, starring Meryl Streep, and for co-creating with star Rachel Bloom. The Golden Spoon is the first novel by Olien, who writes under the pseudonym Jessa Maxwell.

More Hulu News: