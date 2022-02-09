Lucasfilm Games Announces “Star Wars: The Force Unleashed” to Release on Nintendo Switch April 20th, 2022

Lucasfilm Games announced today that the Nintendo Wii version of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed releases on Nintendo Switch April 20th, 2022.
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed tells an original story in the Star Wars universe. Galen aka Starkiller, Darth Vader's apprentice. Players are able to make certain choices that lead them towards the Dark side or the Light.
- The game will include unique modes like two-player multiplayer duels between iconic Jedi and Sith characters.
- Star Wars: Force Unleashed focuses heavily on force powers and they are on full display in the game.
- Star Wars: Force Unleashed is now available for pre-order.
Unleash devastating Force powers and lightsaber combos, with optional motion controls, when the Nintendo Wii version of STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed releases on Nintendo Switch.
Coming April 20th, 2022. Pre-order now: https://t.co/hA1Am4YIwh pic.twitter.com/x2h3Egd7ct
— Lucasfilm Games (@LucasfilmGames) February 9, 2022
