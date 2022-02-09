Video: Construction Update on the Disney Wish

A new YouTube video from user inselvideos shows off the latest construction progress on the Disney Wish, and things look to be coming along quite nicely!

What’s Happening:

The Disney Wish is currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

This construction update was recorded on February 6th, 2022.

We last got an update on the construction

While the Disney Wish’s maiden voyage was set to take place on June 9th, due to shipyard delays, that date has now been pushed back