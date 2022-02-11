Disney Cast Life Highlights Entertainment Technical Manager Aboard the Disney Fantasy

A new video from Disney Cast Life highlights Debbie, the Entertainment Technical Manager aboard the Disney Fantasy.

When Debbie Witheridge’s Technical Production team is at work on board a Disney Cruise Line ship, guests won’t even know they are there.

This highly skilled team of audio-visual technicians works behind the scenes to make everything from the Broadway-style live musicals to the spectacular fireworks at sea possible.

Witheridge currently works aboard the Disney Fantasy but, as she reveals in the video, she will be a part of the first team to work aboard the Disney Wish.

Check out the video below:

