The Disney Wish Floats Out Into The Water For Her First Time In Her Germany Shipyard

While Disney has released their own photos of the new Disney Wish ship hitting the water, ShipspotterTV has posted the full float out of the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet from its shipyard in Europe.
What’s Happening:
- The construction of the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the new Disney Wish, has been completed and the milestone moment where the ship floats out of the dry dock into the water occurred yesterday.
- The Disney Wish hit the water for the first time yesterday when it floated out of an enclosed building dock at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. Marking the world’s first look at the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the major construction milestone was celebrated in true Disney style with fireworks, musical fanfare and a special appearance by Captain Minnie Mouse.
- It took about five hours and 29 million gallons (110,000 cubic meters) of water from the River Ems to flood the building dock, followed by a breathtaking exit as the ship sailed out with only 3 feet of clearance on either side.
- Disney shared some of their own images of the Disney Wish hitting the water, which you can see below, or you can watch the full video from ShipspotterTV above, which runs about 90 minutes and showcases the process of the new ship hitting the water.
- When it sets sail this summer, the Disney Wish will be filled with innovative new experiences steeped in Disney storytelling, including the first-ever Disney attraction at sea – The AquaMouse, immersive dining experiences themed to Frozen and Marvel, and a high-end lounge set in the Star Wars galaxy. The ship will sail its maiden voyage on July 14 from Port Canaveral, Florida, delayed from its original date by about a month.
- The Disney Wish is the first of three new Disney Cruise Line ships to be built at the Meyer Werft shipyard through 2025. Each will be powered by liquefied natural gas and weigh approximately 144,000 gross tons.