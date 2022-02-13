Knott’s Berry Farm Celebrates Charlie Brown Day with Free Buttons for Guests

What better day than Super Bowl Sunday for us to also celebrate Charlie Brown Day? After all, one of Charlie Brown’s best known moments involves football. Knott’s Berry Farm is celebrating Charlie Brown Day by giving away a special button to all guests visiting.
- Knott’s will be giving away this special Charlie Brown Day button to guests at the main entrance today, while supplies last.
- You can celebrate Charlie Brown Day even further by checking out the Peanuts Celebration, running at the park daily through March 6th. Check out Mike’s photos and videos from the opening day of the event.
More Knott’s Berry Farm News:
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has put in an offer to buy Cedar Fair, another amusement park company and the owner of Knott’s Berry Farm, for around $3.4 billion.
- Knott’s Berry Farm recently announced that Boysen Bear-y and the mischievous coyote pups will be temporarily stopping meet & greets, and are set to return in the Spring.
- The former Hollywood Hits pizza parlor, located near the Walter Knott Theater in Knotts’ Boardwalk section, is now closed, as renovations are underway to transform it into a brand new eatery.