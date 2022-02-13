Knott’s Berry Farm Celebrates Charlie Brown Day with Free Buttons for Guests

What better day than Super Bowl Sunday for us to also celebrate Charlie Brown Day? After all, one of Charlie Brown’s best known moments involves football. Knott’s Berry Farm is celebrating Charlie Brown Day by giving away a special button to all guests visiting.

Knott’s will be giving away this special Charlie Brown Day button to guests at the main entrance today, while supplies last.

You can celebrate Charlie Brown Day even further by checking out the Peanuts Celebration, running at the park daily through March 6th. Check out Mike’s photos and videos

