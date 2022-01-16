Knott’s Bear-y Tales Meet & Greets Stopping Temporarily Until the Spring

Knott’s Berry Farm recently announced that Boysen Bear-y and the mischievous coyote pups will be temporarily stopping meet & greets, and are set to return in the Spring.
What’s Happening:
- Knott’s announced on their Twitter that the loveable Boysen Bear-y is heading out on vacation with the mischievous pups beginning January 22th.
- Not to worry, as the factory will still be producing plenty of sweet boysenberry pies until they return in the Spring.
Our loveable Boysen Bear-y is heading out on vacation with these mischievous pups beginning January 22! Don't worry though, the factory will still be producing plenty of sweet boysenberry pies until they return in the Spring. pic.twitter.com/c5GqWZixQw
— Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) January 14, 2022
- Additional meet & greet opportunities will be available in place of the Bear-y Tales characters, as the Knott’s Peanut Celebration begins on January 22nd.
Watch Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair FULL ride and queue at Knott's Berry Farm:
More Knott’s Berry Farm News:
- Knott’s Berry Farm announced a brand new quick-service Italian food eatery, replacing Hollywood Hits in the Boardwalk section of the park, coming this summer!
- The tallest roller coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm, Xcelerator, has recently received a brand new paint color scheme that has added a lot more variety of colors to the track.
- After closing for one day, the Montezooma’s Revenge roller coaster reopened to give fans a chance to ride the coaster before it closes for a refurbishment that will stretch into 2023.