The Great Gonzo’s Big Game Message

Who better to celebrate the great game than the Great Gonzo? Before kickoff, brush up on the weird history of the game from the one and only Gonzo the Great.
In typical Gonzo fashion, he’s most interested in the two jet-pack pioneers that appeared at the first Super Bowl.
More on the Super Bowl:
- Join Tony for a look on how you can live the Super Bowl MVP life around the city of Anaheim.
- ESPN productions are currently taking place at Disney California Adventure and we took some photos of the giant stage set-up at Paradise Gardens Park.
- Debuting on the 10-year anniversary of her tragic death, ESPN E60 is set to trace the backstory of Whitney Houston’s legendary performance of the National Anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl.