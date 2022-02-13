Creator of “The Owl House” Reveals When Show Will Return to the Disney Channel

Fans of The Owl House can finally take a moment to catch their breath as the creator of the hit Disney Channel show has revealed that it will make its triumphant return in just a few weeks.

LEAKS BE DAMNED!

OWL HOUSE IS BACK BABY!!!! MARCH 19th alongside AMPHIBIA! Get ready. 🦉 pic.twitter.com/jsse30lfez — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) February 11, 2022

What’s Happening:

Creator of The Owl House , Dana Terrace, has tweeted a quick sketch of the characters King and Luz The Human from her hit Disney Channel show announcing the long awaited return, set to take place alongside the return of Amphibia on March 19th.

The original date for the return of the series came and went, and many fans began to question what was happening to their favorite series. Especially since the last episode we’ve seen introduced quite a few new story elements let alone left many questions

Ahead of the season 2 premiere, the show was renewed for a third season, though instead of a similar 20-episode order to the first two seasons, the third season will be made up of three 44-minute specials.

The Owl House follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting. In 4Q20, The Owl House was a top-five cable animated series with kids and girls 6-11, and the series has amassed over 58 million views on Disney Channel YouTube since its launch in January 2020.

According to Dana Terrace, the show's creator, The Owl House is set to return to Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app on March 19th. You can catch up with the complete series now on Disney+