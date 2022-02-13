Creator of “The Owl House” Reveals When Show Will Return to the Disney Channel

by | Feb 13, 2022 11:18 AM Pacific Time

Fans of The Owl House can finally take a moment to catch their breath as the creator of the hit Disney Channel show has revealed that it will make its triumphant return in just a few weeks.

What’s Happening:

  • Creator of The Owl House, Dana Terrace, has tweeted a quick sketch of the characters King and Luz The Human from her hit Disney Channel show announcing the long awaited return, set to take place alongside the return of Amphibia on March 19th.
  • The most recent episode of The Owl House, Yesterday’s Lie”, aired in August of 2021 before the series went into a mid-season hiatus with a return date that was unknown at the time.

  • The original date for the return of the series came and went, and many fans began to question what was happening to their favorite series. Especially since the last episode we’ve seen introduced quite a few new story elements let alone left many questions we already had unanswered.

  • Ahead of the season 2 premiere, the show was renewed for a third season, though instead of a similar 20-episode order to the first two seasons, the third season will be made up of three 44-minute specials.
  • The Owl House follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting. In 4Q20, The Owl House was a top-five cable animated series with kids and girls 6-11, and the series has amassed over 58 million views on Disney Channel YouTube since its launch in January 2020.
  • Starring in the series is Sarah-Nicole Robles (Star Darlings) as Luz, Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me) as Eda, Alex Hirsch (Disney’s Gravity Falls) as King and Hooty, Matthew Rhys (The Americans) as Emperor Belos, Issac Ryan Brown (Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home) as Gus, Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Willow, Mae Whitman (Good Girls) as Amity and Cissy Jones (Little Big Awesome) as Lilith.
  • According to Dana Terrace, the show’s creator, The Owl House is set to return to Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app  on March 19th. You can catch up with the complete series now on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
