“What’s Up, Disney+” Talks with the Cast of “The Book of Boba Fett,” Jeff Goldblum Shares the Creation of “The World According to Jeff Goldblum”

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This time, we celebrate Valentine's Day with a Disney+ date night watchlist, talk with the cast of The Book of Boba Fett, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees host Andre Meadows go at things solo this week.

has dropped, and the latest episode sees host Andre Meadows go at things solo this week. He begins by showcasing a perfect Disney+ date night watchlist, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Movies, shows and shorts discussed include Star Wars Rebels, The Owl House, Us Again, Encanto, The Princess and the Frog, Pixar’s Out, WALL-E and Marvel What If…?

Following that, Andre goes over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.

Next up, we’re joined by the stars of The Book of Boba Fett, Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, as they answer some questions about the world of Star Wars.

And finally, the wonderfully charismatic Jeff Goldblum returns to talk more about his show, The World According to Jeff Goldblum. He talks about how his show came to be with National Geographic and the success that it has enjoyed.