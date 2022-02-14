Special Edition Disney Princess Collectible Key Bows on shopDisney

What happens when you mix courage and kindness with a bit of glitz and glamour? You get a brand new Disney Princess Collectible Key! That’s right collectors, shopDisney is back with another key celebrating six of the beloved Princesses.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrate the Disney Princesses with shopDisney’s latest Collectible Key.
- Throughout 2021 and 2022, fans can join in the Ultimate Princess Celebration which honors Disney’s leading ladies. Since the start of the campaign, Disney has introduced a few lovely collectible Keys and their newest debuted today.
- As with all Collectible Keys, this piece features the signature Disney “D” on one end decorated with white and gold crowns. Across the middle is the message “Be bold, be true, be you” and a princess silhouette, while the front end of the Key has castle tines and features five princesses:
- Snow White
- Cinderella
- Aurora
- Ariel
- Tiana
- Rapunzel
- This Collectible Key sells for $12.99 and guests may purchase up to 5 keys.
- Additionally, Disney Visa cardholders can also purchase an exclusive Disney Designer Collection Key for $29.99
- Both Disney Princess Collectible Keys are available now on shopDisney. A link to the individual items can be found below.
Disney Princess Key:
Disney Princess Collectible Key – Special Edition
- Special Edition
- Golden crowns, filigree, and Disney Princess silhouettes
- ''Be bold, be true, be you'' message
- Plastic
- 6'' L
Disney Visa Exclusive Princess Key:
Disney Designer Collection Collectible Key – Disney Rewards Cardmember – Limited Release
- Limited Release
- Features ''Strong at ♥'' text
- Faceted gems accents and crown on key stem
- Comes in a commemorative window display box
- Disney Visa Cardmember exclusive
- Metal
- 6'' L
Other Collectible Keys
- In celebration of Valentine’s Day shopDisney introduced a cute Mickey and Minnie Collectible Key Set that Disney fans and couples will adore.
- Fans of classic characters and Disney treats will love the new series that consists of five blind pack keys and one mystery key.
More Collectible Key Fun:
- Keep record of the Collectible Keys you own with shopDisney’s handy PDF guide to their most recent Key releases.
- Those who can’t wait for the new keys can visit shopDisney to scoop up these collectibles that are currently available.