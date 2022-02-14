Special Edition Disney Princess Collectible Key Bows on shopDisney

What happens when you mix courage and kindness with a bit of glitz and glamour? You get a brand new Disney Princess Collectible Key! That’s right collectors, shopDisney is back with another key celebrating six of the beloved Princesses.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Celebrate the Disney Princesses with shopDisney’s latest Collectible Key.

Throughout 2021 and 2022, fans can join in the Ultimate Princess Celebration start of the campaign collectible Keys

As with all Collectible Keys, this piece features the signature Disney "D" on one end decorated with white and gold crowns. Across the middle is the message "Be bold, be true, be you" and a princess silhouette, while the front end of the Key has castle tines and features five princesses: Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Tiana, and Rapunzel.

This Collectible Key sells for $12.99 and guests may purchase up to 5 keys.

Additionally, Disney Visa cardholders can also purchase an exclusive Disney Designer Collection Key for $29.99

Both Disney Princess Collectible Keys are available now on shopDisney

Disney Princess Collectible Key – Special Edition

Special Edition

Golden crowns, filigree, and Disney Princess silhouettes

''Be bold, be true, be you'' message

Plastic

6'' L

Disney Designer Collection Collectible Key – Disney Rewards Cardmember – Limited Release

Limited Release

Features ''Strong at ♥'' text

Faceted gems accents and crown on key stem

Comes in a commemorative window display box

Disney Visa Cardmember exclusive

Metal

6'' L

