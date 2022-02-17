New “The Amazing Spider-Man #1” Variant Cover from Artist Rose Besch Revealed

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man and Marvel Comics is proud to celebrate its most iconic hero with a new volume of “Amazing Spider-Man” brought to life by two acclaimed comic book talents.

Hit writer Zeb Wells will take the helm of one of Marvel’s all-time great comic book series alongside legendary and definitive Spider-Man artist, John Romita Jr.

To celebrate this new age, the debut issue of “Amazing Spider-Man” will boast variant covers by the industry’s most in-demand artists including mega popular artist Rose Besch.

Check out her vibrant, eye-catching cover now and stay tuned for even more “Amazing Spider-Man #1” variant cover reveals in the coming weeks.

