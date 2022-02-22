“LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” Gets New Behind-the-Scenes Video As Release Date Approaches

After first being announced at E3 2019, the highly anticipated release of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga from Warner Bros. Games was delayed several times. But now it seems as though the video game may finally become available to fans just six weeks from now, and in promotion of that upcoming date Warner Bros. Games has published a behind-the-scenes video detailing the making of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
In the video below, gamers can check out LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s numerous characters and locations, while the title’s developers discuss how they assembled the adventure brick by brick.
Watch LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Behind the Scenes:
What’s happening:
- Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games have released a new behind-the-scenes video spotlighting the development of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which they call “the most ambitious LEGO video game to date.”
- The video includes interviews with the game’s designers and gameplay footage detailing the many characters and locations players will encounter.
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to release on April 5th, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
What they’re saying:
- Warner Bros. Games: “This epic retelling of the legendary saga with fresh LEGO humor includes a new third-person perspective, new combat mechanics for visceral in-game action, iconic ships built brick by brick, and the fan favorite, Mumble Mode. The behind-the-scenes video documents the collaboration between the partners to deliver something special for fans, along with developer insight into some of the Easter eggs players will find in the game, such as Pew Pew Mode, which humorously replaces all weapon sound effects with phonetic mouth noises that simulate blasters, lightsabers and more!”