“LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” Gets New Behind-the-Scenes Video As Release Date Approaches

After first being announced at E3 2019, the highly anticipated release of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga from Warner Bros. Games was delayed several times. But now it seems as though the video game may finally become available to fans just six weeks from now, and in promotion of that upcoming date Warner Bros. Games has published a behind-the-scenes video detailing the making of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

In the video below, gamers can check out LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s numerous characters and locations, while the title’s developers discuss how they assembled the adventure brick by brick.

Watch LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Behind the Scenes:

What’s happening:

Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games have released a new behind-the-scenes video spotlighting the development of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga , which they call “the most ambitious LEGO video game to date.”

, which they call “the most ambitious LEGO video game to date.” The video includes interviews with the game’s designers and gameplay footage detailing the many characters and locations players will encounter.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to release on April 5th, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

What they’re saying: