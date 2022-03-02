ABC is Hosting A Big Sky RV Getaway Sweepstakes Where You Can Win An All Expenses Paid Trip to Montana

ABC is hosting a giveaway for an all expenses paid trip to Montana based off of the ABC show, Big Sky.
What’s Happening:
- The giveaway will have 5 lucky winners and the prize package includes round-trip air travel for 4, a 3-day RV rental and $800 spending money.
- Visit the ABC website to enter the sweepstakes.
- No purchase necessary. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., who are 25 years of age or older to enter.
Adventure is calling! ⛰ With the #BigSkyRVGetaway, you could be one of 5 lucky winners to win an all-expenses-paid trip in Montana. Head to https://t.co/Dmoti6Grhm to enter now! #BigSky pic.twitter.com/q6UO28yvdc
— Big Sky (@BigSkyABC) March 1, 2022
About Big Sky:
- Created for television by David E. Kelley, Big Sky is based on the novels by C.J. Box.
- In season one, “private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.”
- In season two, when private detectives Dewell and Hoyt reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case might not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.
- Check out all the latest Big Sky news as well as Alex’s episodic recaps here.
