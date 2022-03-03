Booking Window Increased for Disney Wish and Disney Dream Concierge Guests

Beginning today, Concierge Guests on cruises embarking July 14, 2022 and beyond aboard the Disney Wish and Disney Dream will have an expanded window to select activities prior to other Guests.

What’s Happening:

These Concierge Guests can now book Port Adventures and select Cruise Activities at 130 days prior to their sailing by contacting their Concierge Specialist. As a result, the Concierge Team will send reminders at 135 days prior to their sailing.

If the Concierge Guests prefer to book their activities online, they will need to wait until the Platinum activity booking window opens at 120 days prior to sailing.

Guests on sailings prior to July 14th will continue to be notified of their booking window 125 days prior to sailing.

More Disney Cruise Line News: