Disney Cruise Line Releases New Video of the Disney Wish’s First Time in Water

The new Disney Wish cruise ship hit the water for the first time last week when it floated out of an enclosed building dock at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. Today, Disney released their own video showcasing the “float out” of this massive new addition to the Disney Cruise Line.

What’s Happening:

The major construction milestone was celebrated in true Disney style with fireworks, musical fanfare and a special appearance by Captain Minnie Mouse.

It took about five hours and 29 million gallons (110,000 cubic meters) of water from the River Ems to flood the building dock, followed by a breathtaking exit as the ship sailed out with only 3 feet of clearance on either side.

When it sets sail this summer, the Disney Wish will be filled with innovative new experiences steeped in Disney storytelling, including the first-ever Disney attraction at sea. The ship will sail its maiden voyage on July 14th from Port Canaveral, Florida.

The Disney Wish is the first of three new Disney Cruise Line ships to be built at the Meyer Werft shipyard through 2025. Each will be powered by liquefied natural gas and weigh approximately 144,000 gross tons.