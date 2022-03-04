New Cat Themed Comic Series Marvel Meow Debuts Today on Marvel Unlimited

Marvel Unlimited is bringing comic lovers an all new series titled Marvel Meow that is themed to: cats!
What’s Happening:
- While the Super Heroes are away, their feline friends will play! Marvel’s has announced a new cat-themed comic series, MARVEL MEOW, will be available on Marvel Unlimited on Friday, March 4th.
- Marvel's most pawsome characters take on their toughest challenge yet: cat sitting.
- The all-new stories hail from Japanese artist Nao Fuji and new issues of the 10-part series will launch every other Friday.
Synopsis:
- “In Issue #1, Black Widow and the Winter Soldier need a safe place for their cats while they go on a mission. Spending time with Captain Marvel's pet Flerken is the perfect solution… right?”
- Marvel Meow #1
- Writer & Artist: Nao Fuji
- Editor: Caitlin O’Connell
About Marvel Unlimited:
- Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for over 29,000 comics spanning the entire Marvel Universe.
- The app is available for:
- iPhone
- iPad
- Android devices
- On the web
