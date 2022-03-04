Monday Night Football Analyst Brian Griese Leaving ESPN for Job with San Francisco 49ers

Monday Night Football analyst Brian Griese is reportedly leaving ESPN to take a job with the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
- Griese is a former NFL quarterback, who played in the league for 11 years with the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears.
- He will now be taking the position of Quarterbacks Coach with the San Francisco 49ers.
- According to Schefter, Griese and 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan have known each other for years as Griese played with the Buccaneers while Shanahan was on the team’s coaching staff.
- Griese will now have the opportunity to work with young quarterback Trey Lance, the third overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft.
