Disney’s Aulani Resort is Changing Their COVID-19 Policies in Accordance With Guidelines From The State of Hawaii

Beginning March 26, 2022, the State of Hawai‘i's Safe Travels program will conclude, and passengers arriving from domestic points of origin will no longer have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a pre-travel negative test result upon arrival to Hawai'i in order to avoid quarantine.
What’s Happening:
- International passengers must continue to follow the travel requirements put in place by the federal government. Government requirements are subject to change, and we encourage Guests to continue to stay updated on any travel requirements leading up to their planned stay.
- In addition, the City & County of Honolulu’s Safe Access O‘ahu has also expired, and Guests are no longer required to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to dine on property.
- As a reminder, the State of Hawai‘i maintains a face covering mandate for all indoor locations. At Aulani Resort, face coverings are required for each Guest age 2 and up, and must be worn in all indoor locations, including Laniwai – A Disney Spa, except when actively eating or drinking while stationary and maintaining appropriate physical distancing.
- Face coverings are optional in outdoor common areas at Aulani Resort.
