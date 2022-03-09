Dates Announced for 2022 Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin resort has announced the dates for this year’s Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic. The event will return on Friday, November 11th and Saturday, November 12th.

What’s Happening:

The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic treats guests to a street party festival with unlimited tastings of culinary selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants plus bottomless wine, beer, and beverage samplings from around the world.

It all takes place amidst a backdrop of live entertainment on the hotel’s causeway featuring several themed areas such as a beer garden, carnival corner and bubble lounge.

The 2022 event will also feature the return of the interactive food and beverage seminars led by the hotel’s expert team.

With 22 restaurants and lounges and a distinguished culinary and beverage team, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort continually earns national recognition for its food and beverage program. The hotel features more than 70 certified wine sommeliers and 1,400 wine selections.

Tickets are $165 per person and are now available here

